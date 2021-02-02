Aarti Surfactan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.66 crore, up 29.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.66 crore in December 2020 up 29.74% from Rs. 82.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020 up 505.06% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2020 up 88.31% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2019.

Aarti Surfactan EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 874.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 273.93% returns over the last 6 months