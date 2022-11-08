Aarti Surfactan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.77 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.55% from Rs. 139.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 61.22% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 7.58 crore in September 2021.

Aarti Surfactan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 800.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 6 months and -36.31% over the last 12 months.