Aarti Surfactan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore in March 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 151.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 up 97.86% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2023 up 216.52% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.