Aarti Surfactan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Surfactants are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore in March 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 151.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 up 97.86% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2023 up 216.52% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.

Aarti Surfactants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.84 133.55 151.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.84 133.55 151.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.47 86.59 124.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.00 14.80 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.25 4.09 4.34
Depreciation 3.93 4.01 2.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.22 14.51 18.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.98 9.55 1.93
Other Income 0.09 0.06 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.06 9.62 2.17
Interest 3.91 4.16 2.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.15 5.46 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.15 5.46 0.14
Tax 1.46 1.48 -2.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.69 3.98 2.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.69 3.98 2.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.69 3.98 2.37
Equity Share Capital 7.94 7.58 7.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.15 5.25 3.13
Diluted EPS 6.08 5.25 3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.15 5.25 3.13
Diluted EPS 6.08 5.25 3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited