    Aarti Surfactan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Surfactants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore in March 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 151.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 up 97.86% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2023 up 216.52% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.

    Aarti Surfactan EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

    Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 685.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.62% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Surfactants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.84133.55151.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.84133.55151.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.4786.59124.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.0014.800.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.254.094.34
    Depreciation3.934.012.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2214.5118.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.989.551.93
    Other Income0.090.060.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.069.622.17
    Interest3.914.162.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.155.460.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.155.460.14
    Tax1.461.48-2.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.693.982.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.693.982.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.693.982.37
    Equity Share Capital7.947.587.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.155.253.13
    Diluted EPS6.085.253.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.155.253.13
    Diluted EPS6.085.253.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

