Aarti Surfactan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 126.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 down 58.31% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022 down 62.83% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Surfactan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2021.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 688.45 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -54.43% over the last 12 months.