Aarti Surfactan Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.15 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.15 crore in June 2021 up 23.21% from Rs. 121.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2021 down 1.09% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.66 crore in June 2021 up 15.45% from Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2020.

Aarti Surfactan EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.03 in June 2020.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 1,600.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.26% returns over the last 6 months and 436.62% over the last 12 months.