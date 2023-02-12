 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Surfactan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Surfactants are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 135.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 up 278.62% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2022 up 55.42% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

Aarti Surfactants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.55 151.77 135.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.55 151.77 135.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.59 119.00 94.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.80 4.52 12.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.09 4.59 4.37
Depreciation 4.01 3.74 3.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.51 14.88 15.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.55 5.03 5.24
Other Income 0.06 0.09 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.62 5.12 5.26
Interest 4.16 4.06 3.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.46 1.06 2.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.46 1.06 2.19
Tax 1.48 0.74 4.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.98 0.32 -2.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.98 0.32 -2.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.98 0.32 -2.23
Equity Share Capital 7.58 7.58 7.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.25 0.43 -2.94
Diluted EPS 5.25 0.43 -2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.25 0.43 -2.94
Diluted EPS 5.25 0.43 -2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited