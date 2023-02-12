Aarti Surfactan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 135.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 up 278.62% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2022 up 55.42% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.