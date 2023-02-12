Aarti Surfactan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 135.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 up 278.62% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2022 up 55.42% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

Aarti Surfactan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2021.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 517.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.79% over the last 12 months.