    Aarti Surfactan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Surfactants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.55 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 135.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 up 278.62% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2022 up 55.42% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

    Aarti Surfactants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.55151.77135.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.55151.77135.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.59119.0094.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.804.5212.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.094.594.37
    Depreciation4.013.743.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5114.8815.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.555.035.24
    Other Income0.060.090.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.625.125.26
    Interest4.164.063.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.461.062.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.461.062.19
    Tax1.480.744.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.980.32-2.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.980.32-2.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.980.32-2.23
    Equity Share Capital7.587.587.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.250.43-2.94
    Diluted EPS5.250.43-2.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.250.43-2.94
    Diluted EPS5.250.43-2.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited