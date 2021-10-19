Aarti Industries Q2 PAT seen up 25.4% YoY to Rs 178.7 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Aarti Industries to report net profit at Rs 178.7 crore up 25.4% year-on-year (up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,440.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 327.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

