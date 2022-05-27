 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aarti Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.67 crore, up 50.26% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,717.67 crore in March 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 1,143.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.51 crore in March 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 133.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.15 crore in March 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 248.69 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2021.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 749.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Aarti Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,717.67 2,331.87 1,143.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,717.67 2,331.87 1,143.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 899.54 877.24 544.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.62 53.38 34.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -68.26 -7.98 -55.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.66 121.40 93.52
Depreciation 75.44 69.87 62.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 363.59 333.43 277.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 253.08 884.53 186.26
Other Income 2.63 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.71 884.58 186.35
Interest 30.20 26.43 22.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 225.51 858.15 163.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 225.51 858.15 163.84
Tax 36.00 93.00 30.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.51 765.15 133.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.51 765.15 133.84
Equity Share Capital 181.25 181.25 87.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 21.11 7.68
Diluted EPS 5.23 21.11 7.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 21.11 7.68
Diluted EPS 5.23 21.11 7.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aarti Ind #Aarti Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 08:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.