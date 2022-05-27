Aarti Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.67 crore, up 50.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,717.67 crore in March 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 1,143.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.51 crore in March 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 133.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.15 crore in March 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 248.69 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2021.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 749.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)