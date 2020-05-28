Aarti Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.96 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.96 crore in March 2020 down 15.81% from Rs. 1,211.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2020 down 14.03% from Rs. 124.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.72 crore in March 2020 down 10.89% from Rs. 237.60 crore in March 2019.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.21 in March 2019.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 986.50 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.