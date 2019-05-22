Aarti Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.44 crore, up 17.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.44 crore in March 2019 up 17.69% from Rs. 1,029.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.45 crore in March 2019 up 46.93% from Rs. 84.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.60 crore in March 2019 up 30.97% from Rs. 181.41 crore in March 2018.

Aarti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.42 in March 2018.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 1,717.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.52% returns over the last 6 months and 40.47% over the last 12 months.