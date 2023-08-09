Aarti Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.08 crore, down 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.08 crore in June 2023 down 27.43% from Rs. 1,934.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.09 crore in June 2023 down 61.75% from Rs. 185.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.92 crore in June 2023 down 44.39% from Rs. 363.07 crore in June 2022.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.13 in June 2022.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 473.70 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.53% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.