Aarti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.74 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,634.74 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 2,331.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.33% from Rs. 765.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.02% from Rs. 954.45 crore in December 2021.