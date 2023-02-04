 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.74 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,634.74 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 2,331.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.33% from Rs. 765.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.02% from Rs. 954.45 crore in December 2021.

Aarti Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,634.74 1,685.91 2,331.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,634.74 1,685.91 2,331.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 916.38 785.39 877.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 114.84 51.70 53.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -81.32 144.08 -7.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.03 92.03 121.40
Depreciation 82.01 72.79 69.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 306.87 344.71 333.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.93 195.21 884.53
Other Income 0.24 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.17 195.22 884.58
Interest 44.94 43.63 26.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.23 151.59 858.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 159.23 151.59 858.15
Tax 24.00 26.00 93.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 135.23 125.59 765.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 135.23 125.59 765.15
Equity Share Capital 181.25 181.25 181.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 3.46 21.11
Diluted EPS 3.73 3.46 21.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 3.46 21.11
Diluted EPS 3.73 3.46 21.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited