    Aarti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.74 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,634.74 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 2,331.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.33% from Rs. 765.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.02% from Rs. 954.45 crore in December 2021.

    Aarti Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,634.741,685.912,331.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,634.741,685.912,331.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials916.38785.39877.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.8451.7053.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-81.32144.08-7.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.0392.03121.40
    Depreciation82.0172.7969.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses306.87344.71333.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.93195.21884.53
    Other Income0.240.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.17195.22884.58
    Interest44.9443.6326.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.23151.59858.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.23151.59858.15
    Tax24.0026.0093.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.23125.59765.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.23125.59765.15
    Equity Share Capital181.25181.25181.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.733.4621.11
    Diluted EPS3.733.4621.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.733.4621.11
    Diluted EPS3.733.4621.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
