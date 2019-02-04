Aarti Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,268.15 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,268.15 crore in December 2018 up 28.07% from Rs. 990.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.65 crore in December 2018 up 47.08% from Rs. 90.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.11 crore in December 2018 up 38.37% from Rs. 178.59 crore in December 2017.

Aarti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.98 in December 2017.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 1,632.35 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.91% returns over the last 6 months and 48.38% over the last 12 months.