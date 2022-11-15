 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aarti Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.01 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,685.01 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 1,551.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.48 crore in September 2022 down 29.32% from Rs. 176.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.03 crore in September 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 310.29 crore in September 2021.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in September 2021.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 715.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.64% returns over the last 6 months and -25.76% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,685.01 1,972.02 1,551.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,685.01 1,972.02 1,551.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 784.28 1,111.55 819.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.11 67.04 53.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 135.73 -80.45 -50.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.83 121.39 98.92
Depreciation 72.89 86.51 71.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 347.05 383.18 320.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.12 282.80 238.71
Other Income 0.02 0.38 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.14 283.18 239.23
Interest 43.73 49.81 18.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.41 233.37 220.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 150.41 233.37 220.75
Tax 25.93 44.30 44.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.48 189.07 176.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.48 189.07 176.05
Minority Interest -- -- 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 124.48 189.07 176.11
Equity Share Capital 181.25 181.25 181.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 5.22 4.86
Diluted EPS 3.43 5.22 4.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 5.22 4.86
Diluted EPS 3.43 5.22 4.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aarti Ind #Aarti Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am