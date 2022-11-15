English
    Aarti Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.01 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,685.01 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 1,551.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.48 crore in September 2022 down 29.32% from Rs. 176.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.03 crore in September 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 310.29 crore in September 2021.

    Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in September 2021.

    Aarti Ind shares closed at 715.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.64% returns over the last 6 months and -25.76% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,685.011,972.021,551.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,685.011,972.021,551.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials784.281,111.55819.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.1167.0453.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks135.73-80.45-50.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.83121.3998.92
    Depreciation72.8986.5171.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses347.05383.18320.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.12282.80238.71
    Other Income0.020.380.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.14283.18239.23
    Interest43.7349.8118.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.41233.37220.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.41233.37220.75
    Tax25.9344.3044.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.48189.07176.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.48189.07176.05
    Minority Interest----0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates124.48189.07176.11
    Equity Share Capital181.25181.25181.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.435.224.86
    Diluted EPS3.435.224.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.435.224.86
    Diluted EPS3.435.224.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aarti Ind #Aarti Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am