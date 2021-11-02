Aarti Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,551.58 crore, up 32.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,551.58 crore in September 2021 up 32.32% from Rs. 1,172.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.11 crore in September 2021 up 25.58% from Rs. 140.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.29 crore in September 2021 up 22% from Rs. 254.33 crore in September 2020.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.05 in September 2020.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 987.95 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.13% returns over the last 6 months and 96.12% over the last 12 months.