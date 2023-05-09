Aarti Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,656.00 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,656.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 1,755.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.00 crore in March 2023 down 23.09% from Rs. 193.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.00 crore in March 2023 down 25.73% from Rs. 339.28 crore in March 2022.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2022.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 555.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -28.83% over the last 12 months.