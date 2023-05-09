English
    Aarti Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,656.00 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,656.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 1,755.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.00 crore in March 2023 down 23.09% from Rs. 193.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.00 crore in March 2023 down 25.73% from Rs. 339.28 crore in March 2022.

    Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2022.

    Aarti Ind shares closed at 555.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -28.83% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,656.001,667.681,755.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,656.001,667.681,755.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials885.00915.73902.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.00126.5295.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.00-66.55-75.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.0092.65120.07
    Depreciation84.0082.1077.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses333.00310.65374.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.00206.58261.88
    Other Income--0.280.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.00206.86262.05
    Interest33.0046.9730.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.00159.89231.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.00159.89231.43
    Tax-14.0023.3637.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.00136.53193.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.00136.53193.75
    Minority Interest-----0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates149.00136.53193.73
    Equity Share Capital181.00181.25181.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.103.775.34
    Diluted EPS4.103.775.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.103.775.34
    Diluted EPS4.103.775.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023