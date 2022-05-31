 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,755.64 crore, up 45.17% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,755.64 crore in March 2022 up 45.17% from Rs. 1,209.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.73 crore in March 2022 up 42.34% from Rs. 136.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.28 crore in March 2022 up 30.34% from Rs. 260.31 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.81 in March 2021.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 811.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.34% returns over the last 6 months and -3.14% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,755.64 2,375.98 1,209.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,755.64 2,375.98 1,209.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 902.68 881.17 553.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 95.04 80.42 51.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -75.92 -21.62 -45.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 120.07 123.62 97.62
Depreciation 77.23 71.64 65.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 374.66 346.27 292.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.88 894.48 194.66
Other Income 0.17 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.05 894.54 194.67
Interest 30.62 26.90 21.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 231.43 867.64 173.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 231.43 867.64 173.05
Tax 37.68 95.10 33.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.75 772.54 139.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.75 772.54 139.34
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.05 -3.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 193.73 772.49 136.10
Equity Share Capital 181.25 181.25 87.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.34 21.31 7.81
Diluted EPS 5.34 21.31 7.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.34 21.31 7.81
Diluted EPS 5.34 21.31 7.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
