Aarti Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,755.64 crore, up 45.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,755.64 crore in March 2022 up 45.17% from Rs. 1,209.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.73 crore in March 2022 up 42.34% from Rs. 136.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.28 crore in March 2022 up 30.34% from Rs. 260.31 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.81 in March 2021.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 811.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.34% returns over the last 6 months and -3.14% over the last 12 months.