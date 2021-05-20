Aarti Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.35 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,209.35 crore in March 2021 up 12.38% from Rs. 1,076.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.10 crore in March 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 110.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.31 crore in March 2021 up 18.67% from Rs. 219.35 crore in March 2020.

Aarti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.33 in March 2020.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 1,665.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.09% returns over the last 6 months and 67.94% over the last 12 months.