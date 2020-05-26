Aarti Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,076.15 crore, down 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,076.15 crore in March 2020 down 15.87% from Rs. 1,279.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.35 crore in March 2020 down 11.9% from Rs. 125.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.35 crore in March 2020 down 12.5% from Rs. 250.70 crore in March 2019.

Aarti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 1,029.65 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.72% returns over the last 6 months and 21.38% over the last 12 months.