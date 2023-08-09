English
    Aarti Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.00 crore, down 28.3% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,414.00 crore in June 2023 down 28.3% from Rs. 1,972.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.00 crore in June 2023 down 62.98% from Rs. 189.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.63% from Rs. 369.69 crore in June 2022.

    Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.22 in June 2022.

    Aarti Ind shares closed at 473.55 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and -41.09% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,414.001,656.001,972.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,414.001,656.001,972.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials827.00885.001,111.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods84.0069.0067.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.008.00-80.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.00109.00121.39
    Depreciation89.0084.0086.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses259.00333.00383.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.00168.00282.80
    Other Income----0.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.00168.00283.18
    Interest40.0033.0049.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.00135.00233.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.00135.00233.37
    Tax2.00-14.0044.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.00149.00189.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.00149.00189.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.00149.00189.07
    Equity Share Capital181.00181.00181.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.934.105.22
    Diluted EPS1.934.105.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.934.105.22
    Diluted EPS1.934.105.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

