 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aarti Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,972.02 crore, up 49.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,972.02 crore in June 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 1,316.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.07 crore in June 2022 up 14.69% from Rs. 164.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 369.69 crore in June 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 313.86 crore in June 2021.

Aarti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in June 2021.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 819.80 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.80% returns over the last 6 months and -11.23% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,972.02 1,755.64 1,316.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,972.02 1,755.64 1,316.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,111.55 902.68 665.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 67.04 95.04 58.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.45 -75.92 -113.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.39 120.07 99.47
Depreciation 86.51 77.23 68.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 383.18 374.66 293.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.80 261.88 245.22
Other Income 0.38 0.17 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.18 262.05 245.27
Interest 49.81 30.62 38.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 233.37 231.43 206.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 233.37 231.43 206.98
Tax 44.30 37.68 41.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.07 193.75 165.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.07 193.75 165.08
Minority Interest -- -0.02 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 189.07 193.73 164.86
Equity Share Capital 181.25 181.25 181.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.22 5.34 4.55
Diluted EPS 5.22 5.34 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.22 5.34 4.55
Diluted EPS 5.22 5.34 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aarti Ind #Aarti Industries #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.