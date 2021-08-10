Aarti Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.76 crore, up 40.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,316.76 crore in June 2021 up 40.48% from Rs. 937.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.86 crore in June 2021 up 101.39% from Rs. 81.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.86 crore in June 2021 up 72.25% from Rs. 182.21 crore in June 2020.

Aarti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.70 in June 2020.

Aarti Ind shares closed at 951.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.16% returns over the last 6 months and 78.83% over the last 12 months.