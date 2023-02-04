Aarti Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.68 crore, down 29.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.68 crore in December 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 2,375.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2022 down 82.33% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.96 crore in December 2022 down 70.09% from Rs. 966.18 crore in December 2021.