English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aarti Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.68 crore, down 29.81% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,667.68 crore in December 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 2,375.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2022 down 82.33% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.96 crore in December 2022 down 70.09% from Rs. 966.18 crore in December 2021.

    Aarti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,667.681,685.012,375.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,667.681,685.012,375.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials915.73784.28881.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods126.5258.1180.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.55135.73-21.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.6592.83123.62
    Depreciation82.1072.8971.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses310.65347.05346.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.58194.12894.48
    Other Income0.280.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.86194.14894.54
    Interest46.9743.7326.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.89150.41867.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.89150.41867.64
    Tax23.3625.9395.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.53124.48772.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.53124.48772.54
    Minority Interest-----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates136.53124.48772.49
    Equity Share Capital181.25181.25181.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.4321.31
    Diluted EPS3.773.4321.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.4321.31
    Diluted EPS3.773.4321.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited