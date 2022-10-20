 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 510.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 40.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 70.03 crore in September 2021.
Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021. Aarti Drugs shares closed at 465.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.
Aarti Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations624.83551.20510.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations624.83551.20510.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials435.56430.03350.85
Purchase of Traded Goods13.1712.6611.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.16-59.90-21.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.9316.8116.95
Depreciation11.9211.8311.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses103.1596.8783.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.2642.9057.33
Other Income0.090.240.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.3543.1458.22
Interest8.276.795.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.0836.3553.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.0836.3553.11
Tax13.5010.0012.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.5826.3540.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.5826.3540.61
Equity Share Capital92.6092.6092.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.952.854.39
Diluted EPS3.952.854.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.952.854.39
Diluted EPS3.952.854.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
