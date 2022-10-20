Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 624.83 551.20 510.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 624.83 551.20 510.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 435.56 430.03 350.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.17 12.66 11.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.16 -59.90 -21.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.93 16.81 16.95 Depreciation 11.92 11.83 11.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 103.15 96.87 83.61 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.26 42.90 57.33 Other Income 0.09 0.24 0.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.35 43.14 58.22 Interest 8.27 6.79 5.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.08 36.35 53.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 50.08 36.35 53.11 Tax 13.50 10.00 12.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.58 26.35 40.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.58 26.35 40.61 Equity Share Capital 92.60 92.60 92.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.95 2.85 4.39 Diluted EPS 3.95 2.85 4.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.95 2.85 4.39 Diluted EPS 3.95 2.85 4.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited