Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:
Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 510.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 40.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 70.03 crore in September 2021.
Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.
|Aarti Drugs shares closed at 465.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.
|Aarti Drugs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|624.83
|551.20
|510.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|624.83
|551.20
|510.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|435.56
|430.03
|350.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.17
|12.66
|11.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.16
|-59.90
|-21.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.93
|16.81
|16.95
|Depreciation
|11.92
|11.83
|11.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.15
|96.87
|83.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.26
|42.90
|57.33
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.24
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.35
|43.14
|58.22
|Interest
|8.27
|6.79
|5.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|50.08
|36.35
|53.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|50.08
|36.35
|53.11
|Tax
|13.50
|10.00
|12.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.58
|26.35
|40.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.58
|26.35
|40.61
|Equity Share Capital
|92.60
|92.60
|92.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.95
|2.85
|4.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|2.85
|4.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.95
|2.85
|4.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|2.85
|4.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited