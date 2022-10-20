Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.35% from Rs. 510.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 40.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 70.03 crore in September 2021.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.