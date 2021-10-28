Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 510.70 crore, down 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.70 crore in September 2021 down 0.87% from Rs. 515.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.61 crore in September 2021 down 41.8% from Rs. 69.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.03 crore in September 2021 down 35.89% from Rs. 109.23 crore in September 2020.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 29.95 in September 2020.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 622.30 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -3.08% over the last 12 months.