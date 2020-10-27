Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 515.16 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 515.16 crore in September 2020 up 16.37% from Rs. 442.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.78 crore in September 2020 up 126.56% from Rs. 30.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.23 crore in September 2020 up 66.94% from Rs. 65.43 crore in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 29.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.22 in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 711.35 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 285.12% returns over the last 6 months and 438.66% over the last 12 months.