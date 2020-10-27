172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aarti-drugs-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-515-16-crore-up-16-37-y-o-y-2-6019711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 515.16 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 515.16 crore in September 2020 up 16.37% from Rs. 442.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.78 crore in September 2020 up 126.56% from Rs. 30.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.23 crore in September 2020 up 66.94% from Rs. 65.43 crore in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 29.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.22 in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 711.35 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 285.12% returns over the last 6 months and 438.66% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations515.16475.55442.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations515.16475.55442.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials303.25277.88287.21
Purchase of Traded Goods11.378.558.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.16-4.50-4.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.2815.9514.91
Depreciation11.9711.9211.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.4561.5770.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.00104.1853.67
Other Income0.261.240.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.26105.4253.88
Interest6.986.398.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.2899.0345.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax90.2899.0345.80
Tax20.5026.0015.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.7873.0330.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.7873.0330.80
Equity Share Capital93.2023.3023.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.9531.3413.22
Diluted EPS29.9531.3413.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.9531.3413.22
Diluted EPS29.9531.3413.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:23 am

tags #Aarti Drugs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

