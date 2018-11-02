Aarti Drugs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 319.51 crore, up 10.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 319.51 crore in September 2018 up 10.86% from Rs. 288.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 18.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.88 crore in September 2018 up 3.99% from Rs. 44.12 crore in September 2017.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 7.65 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.56 in September 2017.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 605.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 6.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.85% over the last 12 months.