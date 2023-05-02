Aarti Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.41 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.41 crore in March 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 641.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.17 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 53.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.45 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022.