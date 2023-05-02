 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.41 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 696.41 crore in March 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 641.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.17 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 53.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.45 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022.

Aarti Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 696.41 625.53 641.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 696.41 625.53 641.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 435.39 401.46 436.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.43 13.75 15.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.67 23.67 -11.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.10 19.15 18.07
Depreciation 11.68 11.87 11.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.30 98.52 99.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.84 57.11 72.22
Other Income 0.93 0.97 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.77 58.08 72.84
Interest 8.35 9.12 5.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.42 48.96 67.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.42 48.96 67.00
Tax 16.25 12.25 14.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.17 36.71 53.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.17 36.71 53.00
Equity Share Capital 92.60 92.60 92.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 3.96 5.72
Diluted EPS 5.74 3.96 5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 3.96 5.72
Diluted EPS 5.74 3.96 5.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
