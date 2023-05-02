English
    Aarti Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.41 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 696.41 crore in March 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 641.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.17 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 53.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.45 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022.

    Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.72 in March 2022.

    Aarti Drugs shares closed at 420.85 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and -9.24% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Drugs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations696.41625.53641.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations696.41625.53641.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials435.39401.46436.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.4313.7515.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.6723.67-11.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1019.1518.07
    Depreciation11.6811.8711.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.3098.5299.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.8457.1172.22
    Other Income0.930.970.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.7758.0872.84
    Interest8.359.125.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.4248.9667.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.4248.9667.00
    Tax16.2512.2514.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.1736.7153.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.1736.7153.00
    Equity Share Capital92.6092.6092.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.743.965.72
    Diluted EPS5.743.965.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.743.965.72
    Diluted EPS5.743.965.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

