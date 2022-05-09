Aarti Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 641.48 crore, up 41.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.48 crore in March 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 452.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.00 crore in March 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 50.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 79.24 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2021.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 445.65 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.72% returns over the last 6 months and -45.23% over the last 12 months.