Aarti Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.53 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 625.53 crore in December 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 593.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2022 down 34.27% from Rs. 55.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 92.30 crore in December 2021.

Aarti Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 625.53 624.83 593.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 625.53 624.83 593.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 401.46 435.56 387.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.75 13.17 12.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.67 -15.16 -13.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.15 17.93 17.60
Depreciation 11.87 11.92 11.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.52 103.15 97.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.11 58.26 78.73
Other Income 0.97 0.09 1.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.08 58.35 80.35
Interest 9.12 8.27 5.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.96 50.08 75.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.96 50.08 75.35
Tax 12.25 13.50 19.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.71 36.58 55.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.71 36.58 55.85
Equity Share Capital 92.60 92.60 92.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 3.95 6.03
Diluted EPS 3.96 3.95 6.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 3.95 6.03
Diluted EPS 3.96 3.95 6.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited