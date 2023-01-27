Aarti Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.53 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 625.53 crore in December 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 593.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2022 down 34.27% from Rs. 55.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 92.30 crore in December 2021.