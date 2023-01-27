English
    Aarti Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.53 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 625.53 crore in December 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 593.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2022 down 34.27% from Rs. 55.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 92.30 crore in December 2021.

    Aarti Drugs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations625.53624.83593.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations625.53624.83593.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials401.46435.56387.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7513.1712.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.67-15.16-13.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1517.9317.60
    Depreciation11.8711.9211.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.52103.1597.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1158.2678.73
    Other Income0.970.091.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.0858.3580.35
    Interest9.128.275.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.9650.0875.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.9650.0875.35
    Tax12.2513.5019.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.7136.5855.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.7136.5855.85
    Equity Share Capital92.6092.6092.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.963.956.03
    Diluted EPS3.963.956.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.963.956.03
    Diluted EPS3.963.956.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited