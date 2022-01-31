Aarti Drugs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 593.21 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.21 crore in December 2021 up 25.65% from Rs. 472.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.85 crore in December 2021 down 13.63% from Rs. 64.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.30 crore in December 2021 down 9.41% from Rs. 101.89 crore in December 2020.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.94 in December 2020.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 497.60 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.59% over the last 12 months.