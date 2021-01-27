Aarti Drugs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 472.10 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.10 crore in December 2020 up 13.59% from Rs. 415.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.66 crore in December 2020 up 141.72% from Rs. 26.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.89 crore in December 2020 up 71.45% from Rs. 59.43 crore in December 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.48 in December 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 717.45 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.26% returns over the last 6 months and 363.80% over the last 12 months.