Aarti Drugs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 472.10 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 472.10 crore in December 2020 up 13.59% from Rs. 415.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.66 crore in December 2020 up 141.72% from Rs. 26.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.89 crore in December 2020 up 71.45% from Rs. 59.43 crore in December 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.48 in December 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 717.45 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.26% returns over the last 6 months and 363.80% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations472.10515.16415.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations472.10515.16415.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials270.25303.25259.51
Purchase of Traded Goods9.9611.3711.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.08-2.163.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.0819.2815.02
Depreciation12.0511.9711.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.9174.4567.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.7797.0047.45
Other Income4.070.260.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.8497.2647.58
Interest4.906.988.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.9490.2839.50
Exceptional Items0.22----
P/L Before Tax85.1690.2839.50
Tax20.5020.5012.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.6669.7826.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.6669.7826.75
Equity Share Capital93.2093.2023.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.9429.9511.48
Diluted EPS6.9429.9511.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.9429.9511.48
Diluted EPS6.9429.9511.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aarti Drugs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

