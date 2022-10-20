 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Drugs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 687.72 crore, up 18.65% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 687.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.65% from Rs. 579.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.75 crore in September 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 42.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.32 crore in September 2022 up 0.68% from Rs. 73.82 crore in September 2021.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in September 2021.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 465.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Drugs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 687.72 621.96 579.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 687.72 621.96 579.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 446.71 460.81 386.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.65 28.95 25.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.22 -60.82 -15.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.05 20.82 20.60
Depreciation 12.66 12.54 12.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.26 105.06 89.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.61 54.60 61.26
Other Income 0.05 0.26 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.66 54.86 61.34
Interest 8.47 6.83 5.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.19 48.03 56.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.19 48.03 56.08
Tax 14.45 13.25 13.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.74 34.78 42.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.74 34.78 42.58
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.75 34.79 42.58
Equity Share Capital 92.60 92.60 92.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 3.76 4.60
Diluted EPS 4.18 3.76 4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 3.76 4.60
Diluted EPS 4.18 3.76 4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
