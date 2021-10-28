Aarti Drugs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 579.62 crore, up 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.62 crore in September 2021 up 0.26% from Rs. 578.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.59 crore in September 2021 down 43.42% from Rs. 75.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.82 crore in September 2021 down 36.76% from Rs. 116.73 crore in September 2020.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 32.30 in September 2020.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 622.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)