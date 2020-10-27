172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aarti-drugs-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-578-11-crore-up-21-07-y-o-y-2-6020151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 578.11 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 578.11 crore in September 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 477.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.27 crore in September 2020 up 132.96% from Rs. 32.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.73 crore in September 2020 up 70.41% from Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 32.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.87 in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 712.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 285.11% returns over the last 6 months and 440.70% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Drugs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations578.11544.67477.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations578.11544.67477.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials326.11298.03301.75
Purchase of Traded Goods34.5026.7816.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.44-5.28-2.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.1318.5817.14
Depreciation12.5612.3812.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.3772.5975.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.88121.5956.22
Other Income0.291.260.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.17122.8556.41
Interest7.056.578.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.12116.2847.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax97.12116.2847.87
Tax21.8530.8315.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.2785.4532.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.2785.4532.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.2785.4532.31
Equity Share Capital93.2023.3023.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.3036.6713.87
Diluted EPS32.3036.6713.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.3036.6713.87
Diluted EPS32.3036.6713.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Aarti Drugs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.