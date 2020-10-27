Aarti Drugs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 578.11 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.11 crore in September 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 477.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.27 crore in September 2020 up 132.96% from Rs. 32.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.73 crore in September 2020 up 70.41% from Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 32.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.87 in September 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 712.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 285.11% returns over the last 6 months and 440.70% over the last 12 months.