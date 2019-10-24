Aarti Drugs Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 477.50 crore, up 37.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.50 crore in September 2019 up 37.45% from Rs. 347.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.31 crore in September 2019 up 79% from Rs. 18.05 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2019 up 45.47% from Rs. 47.09 crore in September 2018.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 13.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.65 in September 2018.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 491.35 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.35% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.