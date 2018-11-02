Aarti Drugs Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 347.41 crore, Up 8.81% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 347.41 374.29 319.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 347.41 374.29 319.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 243.54 235.63 171.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.10 9.41 9.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.89 8.91 20.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.76 14.85 14.26 Depreciation 10.63 10.40 10.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 53.91 52.89 51.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.36 42.20 42.49 Other Income 0.10 0.92 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.46 43.12 42.57 Interest 9.73 9.41 8.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.73 33.71 34.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.73 33.71 34.54 Tax 8.68 10.34 10.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.05 23.37 23.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.05 23.37 23.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.05 23.37 23.60 Equity Share Capital 23.58 23.58 23.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.65 9.82 9.89 Diluted EPS 7.65 9.82 9.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.65 9.82 9.89 Diluted EPS 7.65 9.82 9.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited