English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aarti Drugs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 742.41 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 742.41 crore in March 2023 up 6.93% from Rs. 694.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.09 crore in March 2023 up 1.39% from Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.41 crore in March 2023 up 6.13% from Rs. 88.96 crore in March 2022.

    Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.97 in March 2022.

    Aarti Drugs shares closed at 457.80 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.12% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Drugs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations742.41663.96694.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations742.41663.96694.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials446.40415.05471.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.6425.0523.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.4722.81-17.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4623.6821.53
    Depreciation12.5012.6212.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.90106.72109.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.0458.0373.45
    Other Income0.871.012.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.9159.0476.41
    Interest8.639.365.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.2849.6870.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.2849.6870.50
    Tax17.1013.0115.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.1836.6755.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.1836.6755.32
    Minority Interest-0.090.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.0936.6855.32
    Equity Share Capital92.6092.6092.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.073.965.97
    Diluted EPS6.073.965.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.073.965.97
    Diluted EPS6.073.965.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aarti Drugs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am