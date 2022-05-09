 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Drugs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.27 crore, up 38.37% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 694.27 crore in March 2022 up 38.37% from Rs. 501.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2022 up 7.11% from Rs. 51.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.96 crore in March 2022 up 8.62% from Rs. 81.90 crore in March 2021.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.54 in March 2021.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 445.75 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Drugs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 694.27 634.80 501.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 694.27 634.80 501.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 471.08 416.80 301.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.79 21.52 26.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.23 -18.89 -8.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.53 20.91 19.93
Depreciation 12.55 12.60 12.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.10 104.46 81.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.45 77.40 68.65
Other Income 2.96 6.66 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.41 84.06 69.62
Interest 5.91 5.37 4.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.50 78.69 65.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.50 78.69 65.25
Tax 15.18 20.41 13.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.32 58.28 51.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.32 58.28 51.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.32 58.28 51.65
Equity Share Capital 92.60 92.60 93.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 6.29 5.54
Diluted EPS 5.97 6.29 5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 6.29 5.54
Diluted EPS 5.97 6.29 5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 9, 2022
