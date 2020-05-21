Aarti Drugs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.64 crore, down 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.64 crore in March 2020 down 2.07% from Rs. 459.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.86 crore in March 2020 up 114.5% from Rs. 27.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in March 2020 up 18.72% from Rs. 60.90 crore in March 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 25.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.06 in March 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 797.15 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.77% returns over the last 6 months and 40.73% over the last 12 months.